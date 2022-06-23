IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mother and daughter speak about experiences having abortions before and after Roe v. Wade become law

NBC News NOW

Mother and daughter speak about experiences having abortions before and after Roe v. Wade become law

It took Samie Detzer five minutes to make an appointment for an abortion in 2015. It took her mother five months to do the same thing in 1968. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin tells the story of how the two women had abortions before and after Roe v. Wade and what they think about a potential Supreme Court reversal of the landmark case. June 23, 2022

    Mother and daughter speak about experiences having abortions before and after Roe v. Wade become law

