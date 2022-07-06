IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘No more running’: Mother describes how toddler reacted to Highland Park mass shooting

‘No more running’: Mother describes how toddler reacted to Highland Park mass shooting

09:12

The deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, played out across social media showing families running for cover as shots rang out. Brittany Wroblewski, who was at the parade with her family, joins News NOW to share her account of the shooting and why the tragedy has spurred her to take action. July 6, 2022

