Mother in Mexico pleas to cartel leaders to stop threats, allow search of missing sons
Ceci Flores posted a video to social media to plead with Mexican cartel leaders to allow her to search for her two sons who disappeared in 2015 and 2019. Her sons are two of the nearly 100,000 people missing in Mexico. NBC News' Isa Gutierrez reports.Jan. 6, 2022
