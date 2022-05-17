Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor speaks out: 'He came into my community with hate'

Zeneta Everhart, the mother of 20-year-old Zaire Goodman, an employee at Tops supermarket who survived being shot through the neck, speaks with NBC News' Kate Snow about the moment she learned of the shooting. Everhart said, "I kept him sheltered because as a young Black man, it's expected of you to end up getting shot right in your own neighborhood, in your own community."May 17, 2022