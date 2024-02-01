IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

'No change, no accountability': Mother reacts to social media reform hearing

03:56

Kristin Bride, who lost her son Carson to cyberbullying, is a member of Issue One's council for social media reform. Bride reacted to the Senate hearing with social media CEO's saying, "There is no forced apology from Mark Zuckerberg that is going to bring my child back."Feb. 1, 2024

