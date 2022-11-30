Mother of Uvalde shooting victim files federal lawsuit against city, police and gunmaker

- UP NEXT
Republicans plan to question Gen. Milley if they gain control of the House02:23
Discovering family roots dating back to slavery09:35
DOJ requests stay of judge's order on seized Mar-a-Lago documents02:19
Why California's power grid is on the brink of blackouts01:09
Apple unveils new iphone featuring satellite communications, dynamic island01:15
Memphis jogger murder suspect denied bond during second court appearance02:27
Former Uvalde teacher hopes students will be able to ‘move on’ as new school year begins06:26
Juul Labs agrees to pay $440 million settlement after ad campaign targets teens02:00
Triple-digit temperatures raise concerns over California's power grid03:12
Judge grants special master request in Mar-a-Lago case02:51
Police on the lookout for suspects who killed 10, injured 15 in Canadian stabbing spree01:52
Communities debate on building spaceports, citing high cost, low demand04:58
Federal government declares parts of New England 'natural disaster areas' due to dry conditions02:59
National Guard supplies residents of Jackson with clean water amid water emergency03:01
Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness04:14
SpaceX’s Starlink aims to expand rural communication from space03:32
Senate GOP candidate Blake Masters defends controversial comments on Fed's diversity in video message01:41
French small town pays tribute to American WWII Army fighter pilot05:03
U.S. confirms death of American citizen in Ukraine03:16
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine01:32
- UP NEXT
Republicans plan to question Gen. Milley if they gain control of the House02:23
Discovering family roots dating back to slavery09:35
DOJ requests stay of judge's order on seized Mar-a-Lago documents02:19
Why California's power grid is on the brink of blackouts01:09
Apple unveils new iphone featuring satellite communications, dynamic island01:15
Memphis jogger murder suspect denied bond during second court appearance02:27
Play All