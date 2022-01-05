Mountaineer flies trans Pride flag on world's highest peaks
Erin Parisi has been climbing mountains for about 25 years, but became a “seven summits kind of climber,” someone who wanted to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents, after she came out as a transgender woman in 2016.Jan. 5, 2022
Chicago schools cancel class after teachers union votes to go remote
Mountaineer flies trans Pride flag on world's highest peaks
