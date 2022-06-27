IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Multiple injured after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

    00:37
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'

    01:07

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

  • Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'

    01:55

  • Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers

    01:48

  • NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization

    04:07

  • At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

    02:37

  • How Americans have honored Juneteenth for over 150 years

    02:18

  • Iowa Supreme Court says abortion is not protected by state constitution

    01:40

  • Trump comments on Jan. 6 hearings at Nashville conference

    03:19

  • FDA panel recommends emergency use of Moderna Covid vaccine for kids

    02:09

  • Dr. Fauci tests positive for Covid-19

    00:22

  • Senators negotiating new gun laws running into complications over red flag grants

    03:56

  • Fed raises key interest rate by 0.75%, largest increase in 28 years

    02:36

  • Congressional report finds contractor netted $340 million in profits from government contract

    01:54

  • AG Garland assures Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching 'all of the hearings'

    01:53

  • Markets tumble worldwide as fears of a looming recession take hold

    02:16

  • White House ending Covid testing for international travelers arriving in U.S.

    01:10

  • Officer pleads not guilty to murder charge in death of Patrick Lyoya

    02:23

  • Five marines killed in Osprey aircraft crash outside San Diego

    02:07

NBC News NOW

Multiple injured after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

00:37

Amtrak says several cars derailed on a passenger train after it hit a dump truck at a public crossing in Missouri. There are early reports of multiple injuries.June 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Multiple injured after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

    00:37
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'

    01:07

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

  • Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'

    01:55

  • Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers

    01:48

  • NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization

    04:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All