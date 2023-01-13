IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Multiple tornadoes rip through Southern U.S.

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    California braces for new storms as death toll rises

    02:50

  • Tornadoes in Southeast cause widespread destruction

    01:39

  • 'Extremely dangerous' tornado moves through the south damaging homes, knocking out power

    04:12

  • Severe weather strikes Southeast as California braces for more

    03:28

  • Deadly California storm costs hundreds of millions in damage

    01:57

  • Search underway for 5-year-old swept away in California flood

    02:12

  • Sacramento first responders recount California flood rescues

    05:05

  • At least 17 dead in California from monster storms

    03:38

  • Search for missing underway in California as more flooding, damaging winds expected

    02:55

  • Millions in California under weather alert as ‘much more rain coming,’ officials say

    04:41

  • Californians along Russian River brace for more floods

    01:12

  • 32 million in California under flood alerts amid winter storm

    02:50

  • Millions brace for more severe storms in California

    02:27

  • Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts, prompting red alert

    00:40

  • California toddler killed after tree crashes down on home

    01:54

  • Northern California slammed by bomb cyclone

    01:22

  • 33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm

    02:13

  • Europe faces warmest winter temperatures on record

    02:26

  • Extreme weather in California could lead to mudslides

    01:17

NBC News NOW

Multiple tornadoes rip through Southern U.S.

02:16

Multiple tornadoes have been reported across the South leaving widespread damages and thousands without power as several counties in Alabama declare a state of emergency. NBC’s Morgan Chesky has the latest. Jan. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Multiple tornadoes rip through Southern U.S.

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    California braces for new storms as death toll rises

    02:50

  • Tornadoes in Southeast cause widespread destruction

    01:39

  • 'Extremely dangerous' tornado moves through the south damaging homes, knocking out power

    04:12

  • Severe weather strikes Southeast as California braces for more

    03:28

  • Deadly California storm costs hundreds of millions in damage

    01:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All