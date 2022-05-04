IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

  • Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial

    03:23

  • Uber driver's kindness goes viral after helping influencer who was robbed

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio Senate primary serves as test of Trump influence

    03:53

  • Amber Heard fires PR team days before taking the stand

    03:14

  • Massive tornadoes touchdown causing devastating damage

    03:07

  • Survivors from 1921 Tulsa race massacre seek restitution 

    03:26

  • Bill Murray speaks out after movie production put on pause

    02:32

  • Soldier returns home to surprise eight younger siblings

    01:31

  • Pressure mounts in partisan battle over Title 42 and border surge 

    02:53

  • Watch: Good Samaritans help officer on California highway after alleged attack

    02:24

  • Massive landfill fire sparks during Indian heat wave, impacting air quality 

    02:58

  • Bucha deals with massive task of burying the dead

    05:05

  • Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks out against release of body cam footage

    03:19

  • ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

    03:21

  • Olivia Wilde served with custody papers onstage at CinemaCon

    03:52

  • What Americans should know as travel surges

    03:57

  • Ukrainian civilians protest in Russian-controlled city of Kherson

    04:15

  • Russia releases former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed in prisoner exchange

    03:06

NBC News NOW

Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis

03:45

Protesters took to the streets of Mexico outraged over gender-based violence within the country as thousands of young women remain missing. Recently, the body of an 18-year-old girl was discovered in a motel water tank reigniting demands for justice. May 4, 2022

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

  • Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial

    03:23

  • Uber driver's kindness goes viral after helping influencer who was robbed

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Murder of young woman sparks outrage against Mexican gender violence crisis

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio Senate primary serves as test of Trump influence

    03:53

  • Amber Heard fires PR team days before taking the stand

    03:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All