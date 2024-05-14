IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Museum curator accused of smuggling scorpion and spider samples
May 14, 202401:44
Museum curator accused of smuggling scorpion and spider samples

01:44

Lorenzo Prendini, an expert on arachnids at New York's American Museum of Natural History, was held by police at Istanbul Airport while allegedly trying to take about 1,500 samples out of the country.May 14, 2024

