Music producer among 9 killed in Dominican Republic plane crash

Fans are mourning the loss of Puerto Rican music producer Jose A. Hernandez, known as Flow La Movie, who was killed in a plane crash along with 8 others in the Dominican Republic. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez reports. Dec. 17, 2021
