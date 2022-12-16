Musk sells $3.6 billion worth of Tesla shares

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
This week Elon Musk sold $3.6 billion worth of Tesla shares, totaling $23 billion he sold this year. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how Musk’s decision comes as the company sees a significant drop in its stock prices. Dec. 16, 2022

