  • Texas teacher faces losing job after fighting for gay pride symbols

  • Why Republicans want campaign cash Trump is sitting on for midterms

    New York man who moved into daughter's dorm convicted of sex trafficking, extortion 

    Six state attorneys general warn NFL about treatment of female workers

  • Senate votes to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

  • What is Axos? The bank funding Trump’s loans

  • New study describes ‘moral injury’ faced by health care workers early in pandemic

  • Senate passes bill suspending normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus

  • New York court considering state’s new gerrymandering political maps

  • Speaker Pelosi tests positive for Covid

  • How the International Newcomer Center introduces refugee children to the U.S.

  • Parents of transgender athletes speak out against new law in Oklahoma

  • U.N. warns time to act on climate change is ‘now or never’

  • Senate to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian banks, members of Putin’s family

  • How Doctors Without Borders is providing aid to Ukraine

  • Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine

  • American nun kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Burkina Faso

  • Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew

  • Woman thanks New Jersey firefighters who saved her family from apartment fire

NBC News NOW

New York man who moved into daughter's dorm convicted of sex trafficking, extortion 

A Manhattan jury convicted cult leader Lawrence Ray of sex trafficking and extortion. The prosecutor called Ray a predator for moving into his daughter's dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College and abusing students for nearly 10 years. Freelance journalist and Sarah Lawrence graduate Ezra Marcus, who originally wrote about the story in New York Magazine in 2019, joined News Now to discuss his thoughts about the verdict.April 7, 2022

Best of NBC News

