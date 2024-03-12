Nadler grills Hur on decision not to bring charges against Biden

- Now Playing
Nadler grills Hur on decision not to bring charges against Biden01:21
- UP NEXT
Robert Hur defends discussing Biden's memory in report during opening statement07:03
Nadler: Special counsel Hur's report was 'total exoneration' of Biden06:51
Jordan delivers opening statement at hearing with special counsel Robert Hur03:26
Biden’s 2025 budget proposal includes $4.7 billion fund for border security03:52
Congress set to vote on TikTok ban as early as this week02:05
Bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. to be debated in Congress01:47
Harris praises Biden's State of the Union, won't commit to a debate with Trump01:01
Rep. Clark and her State of the Union guest highlight 'top issue' of reproductive rights07:08
Rep. Bush urges Biden to call for 'lasting cease-fire' in Gaza02:41
High court says Trump should appear on Colorado ballot02:11
Rep. Barbara Lee on what sets her apart from others in the California Senate primary06:27
Trump reacts after Supreme Court rules he cannot be removed from state ballots00:55
Special report: Supreme Court rules Trump cannot be removed from state ballots15:09
Republicans grill defense secretary for keeping hospitalization secret01:38
Republican Congressman: The House is ‘not at all’ broken08:44
House passes short-term government spending bill01:37
Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader in November02:32
White House doctor says Biden is 'fit for duty' after annual physical00:39
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim03:19
- Now Playing
Nadler grills Hur on decision not to bring charges against Biden01:21
- UP NEXT
Robert Hur defends discussing Biden's memory in report during opening statement07:03
Nadler: Special counsel Hur's report was 'total exoneration' of Biden06:51
Jordan delivers opening statement at hearing with special counsel Robert Hur03:26
Biden’s 2025 budget proposal includes $4.7 billion fund for border security03:52
Congress set to vote on TikTok ban as early as this week02:05
Play All