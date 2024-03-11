IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Narcan rollout falls short of expectations
March 11, 202403:31
Narcan rollout falls short of expectations

03:31

Over-the-counter doses of the anti-overdose drug Narcan began shipping to retailers in September, but NBC News' Berkeley Lovelace reports it isn't as easy to find as many had hoped.March 11, 2024

