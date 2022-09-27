NASA prepares to hit asteroid in test mission

NASA's DART spacecraft hits asteroid in historic planetary defense test07:20
- Now Playing
NASA prepares to hit asteroid in test mission15:06
- UP NEXT
NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid01:38
Watch: NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid01:36
‘It’s better to plan for it now’: NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid to test planetary defense03:55
NASA scientist shares latest on Artemis launch, asteroid mission04:00
Historic all-female Delta flight inspires young girls in STEM04:01
NASA set to intentionally crash spacecraft into asteroid to ‘nudge’ it03:08
NASA planning to slam spacecraft into asteroid for a save-the-planet experiment01:45
Why NASA will deliberately crash a spacecraft into an asteroid01:24
Neptune’s rings seen in latest photos from James Webb Telescope00:34
Blue Origin rocket jettisons cargo capsule during launch mishap01:14
NASA aims to launch Artemis 1 moon mission in late September00:19
NASA’s Artemis moon rocket prepares for new launch attempt02:01
NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow00:41
Communities debate on building spaceports, citing high cost, low demand04:58
NASA eyes Saturday launch for Artemis after scrubbed 1st attempt02:41
SpaceX’s Starlink aims to expand rural communication from space03:32
What’s next for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission after delayed launch02:58
NASA evaluates Artemis engine problems ahead of next launch day03:46
NASA's DART spacecraft hits asteroid in historic planetary defense test07:20
- Now Playing
NASA prepares to hit asteroid in test mission15:06
- UP NEXT
NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid01:38
Watch: NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid01:36
‘It’s better to plan for it now’: NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid to test planetary defense03:55
NASA scientist shares latest on Artemis launch, asteroid mission04:00
Play All