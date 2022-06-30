NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon

- Now Playing
NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon05:59
- UP NEXT
NASA launches rocket from new Australian space center00:36
How to watch the rare parade of planets01:10
Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?01:58
The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years ago03:25
NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound04:28
Boeing’s Starliner launches to International Space Station after delays01:20
Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station09:06
Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 years01:52
WATCH: Video shows astronauts return to Earth with SpaceX splashdown02:01
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule00:57
NASA, SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to International Space Station03:02
SpaceX's first all-civilian crew splashes down off Florida coast01:45
U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests03:49
Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong sells at auction for $500,00000:20
Axiom crew arrives at ISS01:29
Watch: All-civilian crew arrives at International Space Station01:05
Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station01:24
Watch: SpaceX, Axiom launch first private mission to ISS01:27
First ever all-private spaceflight to the ISS set to launch03:06
- Now Playing
NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon05:59
- UP NEXT
NASA launches rocket from new Australian space center00:36
How to watch the rare parade of planets01:10
Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?01:58
The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years ago03:25
NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound04:28
Play All