NBC News NOW

NASA's Artemis mission inches closer to bringing Americans back to moon

05:59

NASA scientists hope to bring Americans back to the moon through its Artemis project, a three-part mission that builds on Apollo 17’s findings with more sustainable technology. The first uncrewed launch could happen as soon as August. June 30, 2022

