    NASA's DART spacecraft hits asteroid in historic planetary defense test 

    NASA prepares to hit asteroid in test mission

  NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

  Watch: NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

  'It's better to plan for it now': NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid to test planetary defense

  NASA scientist shares latest on Artemis launch, asteroid mission

  Historic all-female Delta flight inspires young girls in STEM

  NASA set to intentionally crash spacecraft into asteroid to 'nudge' it

  NASA planning to slam spacecraft into asteroid for a save-the-planet experiment

  Why NASA will deliberately crash a spacecraft into an asteroid

  Neptune's rings seen in latest photos from James Webb Telescope

  Blue Origin rocket jettisons cargo capsule during launch mishap

  NASA aims to launch Artemis 1 moon mission in late September

  NASA's Artemis moon rocket prepares for new launch attempt

  NASA's second attempt to launch Artemis set for tomorrow

  Communities debate on building spaceports, citing high cost, low demand

  NASA eyes Saturday launch for Artemis after scrubbed 1st attempt

  SpaceX's Starlink aims to expand rural communication from space

  What's next for NASA's Artemis 1 mission after delayed launch

  NASA evaluates Artemis engine problems ahead of next launch day

NASA's DART spacecraft hits asteroid in historic planetary defense test 

NASA launched an unmanned spacecraft to intentionally hit a non-threatening asteroid as a part of their DART mission to test defenses if the case of diverting an actual asteroid headed for Earth occurs. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by the DART coordination lead at Johns Hopkins University applied research laboratory Dr. Nancy Chabot to discuss the successful mission. Sept. 27, 2022

