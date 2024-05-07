IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NASA scrubs Boeing’s Starliner launch
May 7, 2024
    NASA scrubs Boeing’s Starliner launch

NASA scrubs Boeing’s Starliner launch

NASA has scrubbed the launch of Boeing’s Starliner, which was set to send two astronauts to the International Space Station. The cited reason for the postponement was a complication with an oxygen relief valve on the solid rocket booster.May 7, 2024

