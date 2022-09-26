IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘It’s better to plan for it now’: NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid to test planetary defense

NBC News NOW

‘It’s better to plan for it now’: NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid to test planetary defense

NASA is preparing to crash an unmanned spacecraft into an asteroid millions of miles away from earth to test whether such a collision can avert a giant space rock from crashing into our planet. Former NASA astronaut and professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University, Mike Massimino, joins News NOW to explain what kind of preparation has gone into the mission and how important the test would be if it is a success.Sept. 26, 2022

    ‘It’s better to plan for it now’: NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid to test planetary defense

Best of NBC News

