Nathan Wade's former divorce attorney testifies in Fani Willis hearing
Feb. 28, 202404:23
NBC News NOW

Nathan Wade's former divorce attorney testifies in Fani Willis hearing

04:23

Terrence Bradley, the former divorce attorney for the Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade, testified in the hearing about the romantic relationship between Wade and District Attorney Fani Willis. Bradley said he could not remember when relationship between Wade and Willis began.Feb. 28, 2024

