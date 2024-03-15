IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia
March 15, 202402:16
  • Now Playing

    Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Why Nathan Wade is likely to depart Trump Georgia case after judge's ruling

    06:21

  • Fulton County judge dismisses 3 counts against Trump

    02:02

  • Key witness testifies at hearing on Fulton County D.A.

    01:45

  • Trump legal team claims phone records dispute Willis, Wade testimony

    06:12

  • Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

    02:08

  • Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' heated testimony over romantic relationship

    03:48

  • How effective was Fani Willis’ testimony?

    02:01

  • Fani Willis talks about the 'tension' in her relationship with Nathan Wade

    01:05

  • Prosecutor in Georgia Trump case questioned about relationship with Fani Willis

    02:29

  • Nathan Wade says Fani Willis reimbursed him for trips in cash

    00:43

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    03:28

  • Cyberattack strikes Fulton County and offices of Fani Willis

    01:13

  • Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia case out of state court

    04:16

  • Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    02:34

  • Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    01:20

  • Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    04:02

  • Trump lawyers fight to dismiss election interference and hush money cases

    04:00

  • Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark tries to move Georgia case to federal court

    05:45

  • 'Troubling for the country': Graham responds to Georgia special grand jury report

    02:04

NBC News NOW

Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia

02:16

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade has resigned from the Fulton County election interference case involving former President Trump. A Georgia judge had ruled either he or District Attorney Fani Willis must resign from the case.March 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Why Nathan Wade is likely to depart Trump Georgia case after judge's ruling

    06:21

  • Fulton County judge dismisses 3 counts against Trump

    02:02

  • Key witness testifies at hearing on Fulton County D.A.

    01:45

  • Trump legal team claims phone records dispute Willis, Wade testimony

    06:12

  • Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

    02:08
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All