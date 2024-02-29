IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nation's first Black opera company gets a new chance in old home
Feb. 29, 202404:28
    Nation's first Black opera company gets a new chance in old home

Nation's first Black opera company gets a new chance in old home

The abandoned home of the first Black opera company in America is getting a new chance to preserve its history. NBC News' Harry Smith visited the home in Pittsburgh to reveal Black history that is widely unknown and learned the ways its legacy will prevail. Feb. 29, 2024

