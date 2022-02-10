IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns

    00:27

  • Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 

    02:38

  • DOJ arrests New York couple in $3.6 billion bitcoin laundering scheme 

    03:24

  • Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits

    03:00

  • Ohio community surprises 12-year-old Bengals superfan with Super Bowl tickets

    01:45
    National Archives asks DOJ to look into Trump’s handling of WH records

    00:41
    Bob Saget's death due to head trauma says authorities

    01:17

  • Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades

    03:56

  • Super Bowl sparks popularity of online sports betting

    05:38

  • Blk & Bold: The first nationally distributed Black-owned coffee company is donating to kids in need

    04:24

  • Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'

    07:18

  • Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid

    03:11

  • DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:41

  • Obama to address House Democratic caucus

    00:43

  • Democrats, experts warn misinformation in Spanish intensifying ahead of midterms

    03:44

  • TikTok updates community guidelines, bans anti-LGBTQ content

    00:40

  • Impact of the winter months on the LGBTQ community

    04:16

  • Couple arrested, charged with trying to launder billions in stolen bitcoins

    03:30

  • International Space Station removed from orbit in 2031

    07:02

  • Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment 

    05:16

NBC News NOW

National Archives asks DOJ to look into Trump’s handling of WH records

00:41

The National Archives asked the Justice Department to look into former President Trump's possible mishandling of roughly 15 boxes of White House records. Feb. 10, 2022

