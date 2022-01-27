National Guard soldiers deployed as substitute teachers in New Mexico
States across the country are facing Covid-19 related staffing shortages in schools, but school boards in New Mexico are taking matters into their own hands by calling in the National Guard for help. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the details. Jan. 27, 2022
