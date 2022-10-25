IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Armed protesters target Oregon Drag Queen Storytime

    01:30

  • Amazon delivery driver dead after dog attack at Missouri home

    00:38

  • 'A horrific rollercoaster:' Family of San Antonio teen shot by police speak publicly about shooting

    01:19

  • St. Louis school gunman armed with AR-15 rifle, 600 rounds of ammo

    03:16

  • 'I'll probably have a nightmare or two': Hunter survives Wyoming grizzly attack

    01:07

  • Victims identified in Dallas hospital shooting

    02:04

  • Ohio man says he ‘had no other choice’ than to kill mother of his child, family members

    01:12

  • Security footage shows kidnapping attempt outside of Florida school

    01:28

  • Texas 8-year-old killed by brother playing with shotgun

    01:24

  • Six found dead in Wisconsin apartment fire were shot to death

    01:16

  • Adidas cutting ties with Kanye West shows ‘consequences to antisemitism,’ Anti-Defamation League says

    02:33

  • Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot

    03:32

  • Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena

    04:01

  • Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterm elections

    05:39

  • St. Louis community mourns high school shooting victims

    02:18

  • ‘Tripledemic’ concerns rise as flu, COVID and RSV cases converge

    01:57

  • Sacramento teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly two years

    02:07

  • NYC officials announce new measures to curb subway violence

    03:30

  • Family reflects on 10 years of pediatric cancer awareness

    06:59

  • Florida governor candidates spar over abortion, immigration, and transgender healthcare

    02:46

NBC News NOW

Native Americans, white farmers work to block proposed carbon pipeline in Dakotas

03:33

An NBC News investigation finds an unlikely alliance forming in the Dakotas between Native American Organizers and white farmers who are teaming up in an effort to block a proposed carbon pipeline. The project would be the largest of its type, spanning five years, and expected to cost nearly five billion dollars. Karla Hult from NBC News’ Minneapolis affiliate KARE has the story. Oct. 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Armed protesters target Oregon Drag Queen Storytime

    01:30

  • Amazon delivery driver dead after dog attack at Missouri home

    00:38

  • 'A horrific rollercoaster:' Family of San Antonio teen shot by police speak publicly about shooting

    01:19

  • St. Louis school gunman armed with AR-15 rifle, 600 rounds of ammo

    03:16

  • 'I'll probably have a nightmare or two': Hunter survives Wyoming grizzly attack

    01:07

  • Victims identified in Dallas hospital shooting

    02:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All