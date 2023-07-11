IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: NATO is set to expand, Jonah Hill's ‘therapy speak’ sparks criticism, and the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

  • Comedian Sarah Silverman sues Meta and OpenAI for copyright infringement

    03:23

  • PGA officials to testify at Senate hearing on LIV Golf merger

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

    03:56
  • UP NEXT

    Flooding was ‘a complete nightmare,’ New York county official says

    04:37

  • Federal court upholds Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

    03:29

  • More cases of malaria are confirmed in Florida

    04:02

  • Iowa Republicans to hold first 2024 presidential caucus

    03:22

  • President Biden visits U.K. ahead of NATO summit in Lithuania

    04:57

  • Meta’s Threads becomes most rapidly downloaded app in history

    04:18

  • How Lequimbi could slow the progress of Alzheimer’s disease

    03:41

  • U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in June

    03:08

  • Officials clarify where cocaine was found in the White House

    04:13

  • Former U.S. officials held secret talks with Russia about ending war in Ukraine

    03:51

  • NYC law requires companies to prove A.I. hiring software is not racist or sexist

    02:08

  • Thousands of flights canceled or delayed amid extreme weather

    03:39

  • U.S. Navy prevented Iranian warships from seizing two oil tankers in international waters

    03:27

  • Deadly Russia missile strike hits civilian infrastructure in western Ukraine

    03:54

  • Cocaine was found in ‘heavily traveled’ part of West Wing, WH says

    03:31

  • New details on Mar-a-Lago classified documents search warrant emerge

    04:15

  • Israel ends its two day military operation in the occupied West Bank

    03:44

NBC News NOW

World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

03:56

President Biden is in Lithuania with leaders from other NATO member states, who gathering for a two-day summit that could have major implications on the war in Ukraine, including when they could become a member of the alliance. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi reports from Vilnius, Lithuania. July 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Comedian Sarah Silverman sues Meta and OpenAI for copyright infringement

    03:23

  • PGA officials to testify at Senate hearing on LIV Golf merger

    03:47
  • Now Playing

    World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

    03:56
  • UP NEXT

    Flooding was ‘a complete nightmare,’ New York county official says

    04:37

  • Federal court upholds Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

    03:29

  • More cases of malaria are confirmed in Florida

    04:02
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All