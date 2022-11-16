IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former President Trump officially enters 2024 presidential race

    04:56

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    NATO: ‘No indication’ Russia fired missile into Poland, killing two

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Transportation Secy. Pete Buttigieg aims to ‘promote transparency’ in airline industry

    04:56

  • Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to testify in 2020 election interference probe

    02:35

  • NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs as winner of Arizona governor's race

    04:33

  • Kentucky elementary school student applies for job at local restaurant to buy an Xbox

    03:09

  • House Homeland Security Committee holds hearing on worldwide threats

    03:46

  • Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia

    05:05

  • Federal appeals court blocks Biden’s student debt relief program

    03:48

  • House GOP leaders meet to discuss leadership candidates

    04:13

  • Former President Trump expected to launch 2024 run for White House

    05:17

  • Biden told Xi the U.S. will take 'more defensive' action if North Korea continues nuclear missile tests

    02:01

  • Biden on codifying Roe in House: 'I don’t think we’re going to make it'

    00:30

  • Three dead, two injured in shooting at University of Virginia

    03:32

  • Breakdancing: Inside Olympics' new sport with Sunny Choi

    02:28

  • Twitter users impersonate verified celebrities with blue check mark subscription

    03:41

  • Russia announces troop withdrawal from southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

    04:24

  • Inflation eases to 7.7 percent according to October inflation report

    05:11

  • Biden: ‘Good day for America’ after Democrats’ midterm performance

    04:58

NBC News NOW

NATO: ‘No indication’ Russia fired missile into Poland, killing two

04:39

Two people were killed when a missile landed in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, signaling the first time the war has spilled over into a neighboring country that is also a member of NATO. NBC News’ Keir Simmons explains how Polish officials and NATO are responding to the incident. Nov. 16, 2022

  • Former President Trump officially enters 2024 presidential race

    04:56

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    NATO: ‘No indication’ Russia fired missile into Poland, killing two

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Transportation Secy. Pete Buttigieg aims to ‘promote transparency’ in airline industry

    04:56

  • Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to testify in 2020 election interference probe

    02:35

  • NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs as winner of Arizona governor's race

    04:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All