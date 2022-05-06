IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Navy addresses morale concerns after several suicides on USS George Washington

03:19

The U.S. Navy is addressing several deaths by suicide on the USS George Washington with their plan for repairing morale through team-building exercises like a video game competition. Some sailors are claiming the efforts are not going far enough after the ship saw three shipmates die within one week in April. NBC News' Deon Hampton reports.May 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Navy addresses morale concerns after several suicides on USS George Washington

    03:19
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Air Force mom administer oath of office to her own daughter

    06:33

  • US intelligence helped Ukraine sink Russian vessel Moskva, officials say

    02:43

  • Service members sue 3M over 'dangerously' faulty military earplugs

    06:19

  • Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers

    04:14

  • Ukrainian civilians make dire escape from Mariupol steel plant

    02:19

