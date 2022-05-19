IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Navy desertions increase amid growing concerns over suicide and mental health

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    First case of monkeypox identified in U.S. as outbreak grows in Europe

    02:54

  • CDC investigating hepatitis in children as cases continue to rise

    02:24

  • Amber Heard defense team questions witnesses on Johnny Depp's character

    02:00

  • NYC paramedic shot in ambulance by patient on Staten Island

    00:21

  • Buffalo shooting suspect indicted by grand jury, more charges expected

    01:13

  • What to expect from Biden's first presidential trip to Asia

    03:37

  • Wall Street looking to rebound after indexes, retailers take major hits

    03:01

  • Biden voices 'strong support' for Sweden and Finland's applications to join NATO

    02:06

  • Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect to appear in court as social media posts are investigated

    02:29

  • New Pittsburgh art museum showcases tattoo artifacts and history

    02:36

  • Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station

    09:06

  • 'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli released early from prison

    00:23

  • Amber Heard's sister takes the stand in the $50 million defamation trial

    03:25

  • Texas toddler's huge burger order goes viral

    01:29

  • Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border days before presumed end of Title 42

    02:55

  • Telemedicine helping international doctors treat wounded children in Ukraine

    03:12

  • Teen killed after 10-foot deep sand hole collapses at New Jersey beach

    03:00

  • NBA Commissioner Silver says league is helping WNBA bring Brittney Griner home

    03:50

  • Southern California authorities discover drug tunnel between U.S. and Mexico

    01:52

NBC News NOW

Navy desertions increase amid growing concerns over suicide and mental health

02:47

NBC News’ Melissa Chan reports on the circumstances of the sailors’ signed contracts and how the Navy is addressing mental health concerns.May 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Navy desertions increase amid growing concerns over suicide and mental health

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    First case of monkeypox identified in U.S. as outbreak grows in Europe

    02:54

  • CDC investigating hepatitis in children as cases continue to rise

    02:24

  • Amber Heard defense team questions witnesses on Johnny Depp's character

    02:00

  • NYC paramedic shot in ambulance by patient on Staten Island

    00:21

  • Buffalo shooting suspect indicted by grand jury, more charges expected

    01:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All