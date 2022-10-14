IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Navy father surprises nine-year-old son at Indianapolis Zoo

01:29

One nine-year-old thought his day at the Indianapolis Zoo was special when he was unexpectedly selected from a crowd to assist in a live dolphin show. NBC News' Tom Llamas has the story of how the boy was actually receiving a surprise visit from his father Navy Petty Officer Joe Thomas. Oct. 14, 2022

