NBC News NOW

NBA Commissioner Silver says league is helping WNBA bring Brittney Griner home

03:50

During the NBA Draft lottery, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that the league is working side-by-side with the WNBA to get basketball star Brittney Griner out of Russia after airport officials allegedly found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. May 18, 2022

