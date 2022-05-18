NBA Commissioner Silver says league is helping WNBA bring Brittney Griner home

- Now Playing
NBA Commissioner Silver says league is helping WNBA bring Brittney Griner home03:50
- UP NEXT
Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA00:40
Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 3605:06
Watch this young Orioles fan throw a baseball back onto the field00:44
Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 7802:35
Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs02:44
Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game04:58
Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement02:10
Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win04:06
Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach02:10
Who will win the Kentucky Derby? Steve Kornacki crunches the numbers04:59
Kentucky Derby 2022: See who's among the favorites to win01:57
Who to watch at the Kentucky Derby, according to Mike Tirico03:14
U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'02:08
‘Make or Break’ gives insight into surfers battling for the world title04:48
Eileen Gu reflects on 2022 Olympics: ‘The worst failure is to not try’05:04
Baseball bat used by Jackie Robinson sells for $1 million00:17
U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback08:22
ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation03:21
World’s top 2 female boxers preview historic fight05:29
- Now Playing
NBA Commissioner Silver says league is helping WNBA bring Brittney Griner home03:50
- UP NEXT
Steph Curry graduates from college 13 years after leaving for NBA00:40
Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 3605:06
Watch this young Orioles fan throw a baseball back onto the field00:44
Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 7802:35
Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs02:44
Play All