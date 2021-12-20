NBC barista becomes U.S. citizen after nine years in the country

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC barista becomes U.S. citizen after nine years in the country16:24
Google under investigation for treatment of Black workers00:45
Jury to begin deliberation in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial after pleading not guilty02:46
Closing arguments underway in sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell02:38
Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial before final deliberations03:15
What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?04:00
Sports leagues scramble to reschedule games as Covid cases spike among teams03:59
Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial02:44
European Covid restrictions spark protests as omicron spreads04:43
What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?05:03
Black students share Harvard experience amid school's effort to confront legacy of slavery03:03
DEA seized 15,000 pounds of Fentanyl this year02:25
NFL postpones games amid Covid outbreak03:32
Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations02:27
Ghislaine Maxwell will not take stand in trial03:15
Airlines push for criminal prosecution of unruly passengers03:17
Inside the lab working to develop an mRNA vaccine for colon cancer03:26
Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in her sex trafficking trial02:48
Kim Potter takes the stand in trial over Daunte Wright's death03:36
Kentucky governor praises speed of FEMA assistance as storm death toll increases to 7701:40
NBC News cafe barista, Virginia Lazo, shares her story on becoming a U.S. citizen after nine years in the country. Dec. 20, 2021
