NBC News NOW

NBC Investigation: McKinsey & Company worked with U.S. and Russian defense players

Earlier in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. sanctioned Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of a massive defense company called Rostec. An NBC News investigation found that Rostec used to be a client of the famous American consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which also does hundreds of millions of dollars worth of work for the U.S. government. NBC News’ Dan De Luce reports. June 2, 2022

