    NBC News investigates how 'Russian Gatsby' moved his billions 

NBC News NOW

NBC News investigates how 'Russian Gatsby' moved his billions 

02:52

NBC News worked with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists to get a closer look at the difficulties of nailing down assets of sanctioned oligarchs. Records from the investigation show how Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov and his associates went to great lengths to move his wealth. April 18, 2022

