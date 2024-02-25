IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary
Feb. 25, 2024

    NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary

    02:01
NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary

02:01

NBC News projects that former President Trump will win the South Carolina Republican presidential primary.Feb. 25, 2024

    NBC News projects Trump wins South Carolina GOP primary

    02:01
