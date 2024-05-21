IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Select recommends must have gadgets for summer travel
  • Families of two fallen U.S. soldiers honor daughters on Memorial Day

    NBC News Select recommends must have gadgets for summer travel

    Some patients still struggling with ongoing ADHD medication shortage

  • Zinhle Essamuah shares her story of having fibroids removed

  • Zinhle Essamuah shares her story of having fibroids removed

  • London High Court rules Wikileaks' Julian Assange can appeal U.S. extradition

  • Michael Cohen admits he stole from the Trump Organization during cross-examination

  • 'Glamping' safari experience to open at Six Flags in New Jersey

  • Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza

  • At least 4 killed when severe storms sweep Texas and Louisiana

  • House committee votes to recommend Garland be held in contempt of Congress

  • Sen. Menendez reveals his wife has breast cancer amid bribery trial

  • Trump lawyer seeks to question Michael Cohen's credibility at hush money trial

  • Biden and Trump agree to debates in June and September

  • Chiefs kicker faces backlash over speech attacking Pride month and working women

  • Judge denies bail for Florida man charged in deadly bus crash

  • Defense cross-examines Cohen bringing attention to name-calling on TikTok

  • Elementary school teacher gains social media following for quick, easy meals

  • Florida bus crash kills at least 8 people and injures dozens more

  • Michael Cohen focuses on hush money payments in second day of testimony

NBC News Select recommends must have gadgets for summer travel

Nearly 44 million people are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. NBC News’ Select team reviews and suggests must have travel gadgets and accessories for the summer. May 21, 2024

