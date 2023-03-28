NCAA athletes use TikTok to make money as U.S. weighs possible ban

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Within the past few years, NCAA athletes have been able to profit off their name and likeness leading many to turn to TikTok to make viral content and big money. NBC’s Sam Brock explains how these athletes would be affected if the U.S. moves forward with the ban of the platform. March 28, 2023

