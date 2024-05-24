IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NCAA votes to approve settlement that could change college sports
May 24, 202405:18
NCAA votes to approve settlement that could change college sports

05:18

The NCAA board of governors voted to approve terms for the anti-trust settlement. The settlement is expected to include about $2.7 billion in back-pay damages owed to former Division I athletes. Sport legal reporter Michael McCann talks to NBC News' Ellison Barber about the vote and what this could mean for college athletes. May 24, 2024

