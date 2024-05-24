NCAA votes to approve settlement that could change college sports

- Now Playing
NCAA votes to approve settlement that could change college sports05:18
- UP NEXT
Louisville police release new video of arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler01:48
Louisville police release video of golfer Scottie Scheffler's arrest02:57
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes responds to teammate Butker's controversial speech02:18
Simone Biles wins gymnastics Classic, paving way for Paris Games04:51
Chiefs' Harrison Butker jersey sells out amid commencement speech backlash03:33
Replacement statue of Jackie Robinson being crafted after theft01:52
Growing controversy over graduation speech by Kansas City Chiefs' kicker01:28
Asian American women soar in professional golf01:45
Chiefs kicker faces backlash over speech attacking Pride month and working women03:20
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on the meteoric rise of women’s basketball03:18
Watch: Novak Djokovic accidentally gets hit in head by water bottle00:58
Biden, Harris host Las Vegas Aces after WNBA win02:16
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter to plead guilty to stealing millions from player00:31
Former racing driver Susie Wolff leads the all-female F1 Academy03:17
Travis and Jason Kelce react to mom's appearance on TODAY01:02
Some new NFL faces have never played competitive football01:30
Gabby Douglas returns to gymnastics after 8 years, eyeing the 2024 Olympics01:20
How a high school pep band played the University of Denver’s men’s hockey team to an NCAA victory02:29
NFL gives players option to wear guardian caps during games01:43
- Now Playing
NCAA votes to approve settlement that could change college sports05:18
- UP NEXT
Louisville police release new video of arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler01:48
Louisville police release video of golfer Scottie Scheffler's arrest02:57
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes responds to teammate Butker's controversial speech02:18
Simone Biles wins gymnastics Classic, paving way for Paris Games04:51
Chiefs' Harrison Butker jersey sells out amid commencement speech backlash03:33
Play All