Nearly $1.2 billion canceled in student debt for certain borrowers
Feb. 21, 202402:14

    Nearly $1.2 billion canceled in student debt for certain borrowers

    02:14
    Biden's brother testifies behind closed doors in impeachment probe

    02:58

Nearly $1.2 billion canceled in student debt for certain borrowers

02:14

The Biden administration is canceling nearly $1.2 billion in student loan debt for borrowers who have been making payments for at least 10 years and “have originally taken out $12,000 or less for college.” NBC News’ Brian Cheung reports on the eligibility of the SAVE plan as the Department of Education provides targeted relief plans.Feb. 21, 2024

    Nearly $1.2 billion canceled in student debt for certain borrowers

    02:14
    Biden's brother testifies behind closed doors in impeachment probe

    02:58

