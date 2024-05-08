IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nearly all wrongful death suits over Astroworld incident settled, injury cases still pending
May 8, 202403:11
  • Now Playing

    Nearly all wrongful death suits over Astroworld incident settled, injury cases still pending

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Shohei Ohtani's interpreter to plead guilty to stealing millions from player

    00:31

  • Ukraine says it foiled Russian plot to assassinate President Zelenskyy

    02:30

  • Panera phases out charged lemonade drink nationwide

    03:03

  • Boy Scouts of America changes name to reflect more inclusive organization

    03:28

  • Toronto police search for suspects in shooting outside Drake’s home

    02:54

  • Trump's Florida classified documents trial indefinitely postponed

    01:38

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala

    01:58

  • Dairy worker with bird flu developed pinkeye but no respiratory symptoms

    02:18

  • Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature

    03:23

  • Silicon Valley investors push ahead with plan to build new city in California

    03:25

  • Police youth program faces nearly 200 allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct

    05:28

  • Fiery crash shuts down part of major East Coast highway for extended period

    02:33

  • Protests breaking out on campuses echo historic unrest and division

    02:03

  • Britney Spears sparks mental health concerns after ambulance responds to L.A. hotel

    03:29

  • Doctors warn against viral tanning trends like pills and nasal sprays

    04:34

  • Arizona Senate passes repeal of Civil War-era abortion ban

    03:03

  • Israel rejects idea of Palestinian sovereignty as world leaders push two-state solution

    04:08

  • How scientists are trying to save world’s last northern White Rhinos from extinction through IVF

    03:29

  • 3 officers killed while serving warrant in North Carolina

    02:19

NBC News NOW

Nearly all wrongful death suits over Astroworld incident settled, injury cases still pending

03:11

Nine out of ten wrongful death lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld crowd incident have been settled, according to a lawyer from concert promoter Live Nation. Around 2,400 injury cases are still pending. May 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Nearly all wrongful death suits over Astroworld incident settled, injury cases still pending

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Shohei Ohtani's interpreter to plead guilty to stealing millions from player

    00:31

  • Ukraine says it foiled Russian plot to assassinate President Zelenskyy

    02:30

  • Panera phases out charged lemonade drink nationwide

    03:03

  • Boy Scouts of America changes name to reflect more inclusive organization

    03:28

  • Toronto police search for suspects in shooting outside Drake’s home

    02:54
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All