Report: Nearly half of trans Americans experience mistreatment by medical providers
According to a study from The Center for American Progress, nearly half of American transgender adults have experienced mistreatment at the hands of medical providers, ranging from refusal of care to verbal and even physical abuse. NBC News’ Jo Yurcaba spoke to members of the trans community about the discrimination they face when searching for healthcare and how the community is fighting back. Aug. 19, 2021