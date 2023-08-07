IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Netanyahu says he is willing to change part of his controversial judicial overhaul

  • U.S. economy adds 187,000 jobs in July

NBC News NOW

Netanyahu says he is willing to change part of his controversial judicial overhaul

03:24

According to a recent Bloomberg interview, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be pulling back on parts of his controversial judicial overhaul that has sparked mass protests across the country. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports from Tel Aviv. Aug. 7, 2023

