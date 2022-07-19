IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Netflix reports one million global subscriber loss in Q2

    Concerns grow over Texas power grid as temperatures rise

  • Twitter wins motion for expedited trial in lawsuit against Elon Musk

  • How to protect yourself from phone scams

  • Background checks piloted on Tinder expand to Match, other dating apps

  • Twitter sues Elon Musk for $44B after he backs out of takeover deal

  • Twitter sues Elon Musk over attempt to back out of $44 billion sale

  • Start shopping with these Prime Day deals up to 70% off

  • See the groundbreaking pics from NASA's most powerful telescope

  • Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

  • Elon Musk pulls out of deal to buy Twitter

  • Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Twitter calling off $44 billion deal

  • FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spies

  • Experts warn of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in implanted medical devices 

  • Researchers are working to grow fruits and vegetables in space

  • FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

  • iPhone gets its face time on 15th anniversary of the iconic device

  • Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter receives board support

  • Apple store employees in Maryland vote to unionize in historic move

  • Extreme heat raises concerns about U.S. power grids

NBC News NOW

Netflix reports one million global subscriber loss in Q2

In its latest earnings report, Netflix announces the streaming platform lost subscribers for the second quarter in a row. Concerns of inflation and cheaper competing services are possible contributing factors to the recent disappointing numbers. NBC News’ Jacob Ward reports. July 19, 2022

