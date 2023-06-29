Networking app 'Spark' connects users in person

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The networking app “Spark” requires users to have a conversation face-to-face instead of online chatting. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin talks to the founders of “Spark” about their inspiration for the app in an era where users are facing frequent layoffs and less in-person connection.June 29, 2023

