Neuralink completes first successful brain implant
March 22, 202403:23
Neuralink completes first successful brain implant

03:23

Elon Musk's company Neuralink has successfully completed its first brain implant on a human. Noland Arbaugh, who is paralyzed below his shoulders, appeared to move a curser across a laptop screen with just his thoughts. March 22, 2024

