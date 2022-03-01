Sweden, Switzerland unite with Europe in defense against Russia
03:12
Sweden and Switzerland, countries with a long history of neutrality, are teaming up with much of Europe in uniting with Ukraine to help with its defense against Russia. NBC News' Alex Seitz-Wald reports on why this European unity is so significant. March 1, 2022
How State of the Union opposing party rebuttals impact politics over time
04:54
How an app is connecting diners to Black owned restaurants nationwide
02:18
Apple halts product sales in Russia
05:05
Looking back at historic, viral moments from past State of the Union addresses
04:35
Dozens of civilians dead after Kyiv TV tower struck, explosion at Kharkiv government building
06:25
Now Playing
Sweden, Switzerland unite with Europe in defense against Russia