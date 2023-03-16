IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How a California county aims to end homelessness

    05:44

  • Virgin Orbit pauses operations for week and furloughs nearly all staff

    00:28

  • Thief steals and crashes California helicopter

    00:23

  • Podcaster and husband murdered by alleged stalker

    02:56
  • Now Playing

    Nevada lawmakers weigh water caps as states negotiate Colorado River allocations

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Illinois nine-year-old honored for saving mother's life during medical emergency

    01:35

  • Texas lawmakers react to takeover of Houston public schools

    01:42

  • Four teens arrested in house party shooting near Atlanta that killed 2

    01:30

  • French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed

    01:31

  • Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help

    02:12

  • Tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, sending seven guests to the hospital

    01:10

  • FAA holds emergency summit following several alarming air travel incursions

    01:37

  • Abortion lawsuit in Texas could restrict medical pill nationwide

    01:35

  • Northeast hit with winter storm, California recovering from record rainfall

    02:07

  • FAA hosts safety summit after near-collisions and unruly passenger reports

    02:55

  • Body found in shopping cart outside of California supermarket

    01:45

  • New York police seek suspects involved in racist subway attack

    01:25

  • Search underway for former Maryland governor's ex-chief of staff

    01:34

  • Texas judge to consider whether to order an abortion pill off the market

    04:04

  • Suspect in custody following deadly Alabama shooting spree

    01:50

NBC News NOW

Nevada lawmakers weigh water caps as states negotiate Colorado River allocations

05:35

Nevada lawmakers are brainstorming new rules to cap how much water residents can use just as seven states continue to negotiate the future of their water supply sourced from the Colorado River. NBC’s Steve Patterson checked in with those worried about their dwindling allocation from the water source. March 16, 2023

  • How a California county aims to end homelessness

    05:44

  • Virgin Orbit pauses operations for week and furloughs nearly all staff

    00:28

  • Thief steals and crashes California helicopter

    00:23

  • Podcaster and husband murdered by alleged stalker

    02:56
  • Now Playing

    Nevada lawmakers weigh water caps as states negotiate Colorado River allocations

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Illinois nine-year-old honored for saving mother's life during medical emergency

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All