Nevada police release surveillance video of suspect in woman's kidnapping 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after 9 years

    00:52

  • Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:19

  • Judge Jackson points to horizontal precedent in Don McGahn opinion

    02:25

  • Sen. Hawley questions Judge Jackson’s discretion, judgment

    07:43

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'Americans should be proud' of my Supreme Court nomination

    03:01

  • Judge Jackson does not directly compare herself to any justice: 'What I have is a record'

    04:22

  • ‘I have not’ used critical race theory to determine outcome of cases: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    01:40

  • Thousands of Ukrainians flee to the Carpathian Mountains for safety

    05:31

  • Cruz questions Judge Jackson on critical race theory during confirmation hearing

    03:14

  • Judge Jackson: Freedom of the press is 'necessary' in a democracy

    02:27

  • Klobuchar questions Judge Jackson on the Supreme Court's 'shadow docket'

    03:46

  • Durbin refutes Cornyn's claims that Judge Jackson called Bush, Rumsfeld 'war criminals'

    01:14

  • Sen. Cornyn asks Judge Jackson why she called George W. Bush a 'war criminal' in legal filing

    01:13

  • Judge Jackson: 'Judges are not policy makers'

    00:50

  • Judge Jackson: A diverse Supreme Court 'provides for the opportunity for role models'

    03:11

  • Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    03:30

  • Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators

    05:46

  • Russian supplies running out as air attacks increase, Ukrainian military says

    05:03

  • Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues as more than 3,000 people evacuate Mariupol

    03:32

  • Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet

    03:12

NBC News NOW

Nevada police release surveillance video of suspect in woman's kidnapping 

02:54

Nevada police released new surveillance video of a missing woman’s suspected abductor as her family has continued to plead for answers. NBC News' Maura Barrett reports on how the community has shown support through independent search parties.March 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after 9 years

    00:52

  • Disney employees stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    03:19

  • Judge Jackson points to horizontal precedent in Don McGahn opinion

    02:25

  • Sen. Hawley questions Judge Jackson’s discretion, judgment

    07:43

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'Americans should be proud' of my Supreme Court nomination

    03:01

  • Judge Jackson does not directly compare herself to any justice: 'What I have is a record'

    04:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All